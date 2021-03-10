1 year later: Vaccine distribution among communities of color

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It has now been one year since the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Michigan.

A number of studies across the country have shown that people of color were disproportionately affected by the virus. With the vaccine rollout now underway, state leaders want to make sure it’s distributed properly, but many believe there is still much more work to be done.

“We often talk about equity, health disparities. It’s important that the vaccine is given to those who need it,” said Robert Dunklin, the president of the NAACP Albion Branch.

Dunklin says the vaccine rollout has not been effective enough.

“Number one: there should be more communication within the community about the bias itself,” said Dunklin.

Michigan’s COVID-19 dashboard tracks how many eligible people have received the vaccine. Data shows nearly 7% of white people who are eligible have been vaccinated compared to only about 3% of Black people.

It’s an issue that state leaders say they’re working on.

“We have been unapologetic about how we have chosen to center the experiences of communities of color in this pandemic,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

Gilchrist and Michigan Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun have been hosting vaccine town halls that focus on disparities among communities of color. They say they’re pushing for the shots to become more accessible.

“We want there to be no disparity across racial and ethnic groups,” said Khaldun.

Dunklin, nearly 80-years-old himself, is hoping this issue is solved sooner rather than later.

“The vaccine. It’s not killing people. It’s helping people. That is what they should know,” said Dunklin.

Michigan currently uses the Social Vulnerability Index when prioritizing vaccine distribution, which looks at socioeconomic status, housing, minority status and transportation when figuring out what communities should be given more shots.

Senate Republicans are currently pushing for this consideration to be removed, which is a move many say will ultimately hurt communities of color.