GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As kids get set to hit the pools and lakes this summer, it’s important to make sure they’re doing everything safely, experts say.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Angela Seabright with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan about some swimming safety tips.

Based on numbers from the American Red Cross, drowning is one of the leading causes of death for kids ages 1 through 4.

Seabright said it all comes down to swimmer competency. Some kids, she said, can begin taking swimming lessons at as early as 1 year old.

She also said it is important for kids to use the correct size of life jacket and receive training about how to use a life jacket properly.

According to Seabright, young swimmers should stay hydrated while swimming: Even though they are in the water, they are also still spending a lot of time out in the sun.