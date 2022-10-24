Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
57°
Grand Rapids
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Election Results
Elections
Local News
Michigan
National
Nexstar Media Wire
Politics from The Hill
Target 8 Investigates
To The Point
Veterans Voices
Automotive News
Top Stories
Conspiracists seeking key state election posts falling …
Top Stories
Whitmer pledges focus on Michigan economy after reelection
Video
Zahra, Bernstein reelected to Michigan Supreme Court
Owner leads police to stolen pickup truck
Dems beating back GOP surge, but control of Congress …
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Ask Ellen
Weather Experience
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Alerts
Storm Team 8 weather app
Webcams
Weather Warn Emails
Top Stories
Nicole ‘very near’ hurricane strength, NHC says
Live
Top Stories
Look up on Tuesday morning for full lunar eclipse
Here Comes Winter (and Snow)
Midweek Hurricane Heads Toward Florida
Great Lakes Water Levels
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Football Frenzy
Football Frenzy Scores
NCAA Football
Detroit Lions
Dream 18
Michigan Sports Scores
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
The Big Game
High School Preps
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Top Stories
Caufield, Suzuki score in shootout, Canadiens beat …
Top Stories
Dynamic duo leading the way for WMU volleyball
Video
Hauser’s double-double leads Michigan State past …
No. 22 Michigan dominates Purdue Fort Wayne in opener
Kubalik’s overtime goal lifts Red Wings past Rangers
Watch
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Contests
Daily 2’s
Virtual Home Show
Grand Rapids’ Remarkable Women for 2022
Top Stories
You’re all family at Byron Center Manor
Video
Top Stories
How you can help the Battle Creek Community Foundation
Video
Top Stories
Find something unique at the Deer Hunter’s Widow …
Video
Cold weather is here, winterize your outside faucets
Video
Stop suffering from painful neuropathy
Video
Evaluate your financial goals before the year is …
Video
Community
Connecting with Community Partners
Supporting Community Organizations
Community Spotlight
Student of the Week
Pets of the Week
Community Calendar
Angel Tree
Top Stories
How does environment affect generational health?
Video
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Bonea and Floyd
Top Stories
Give joy: Apply for Christmas aid or host an Angel …
KCAS Pets of the Week: Roy and Timmy
Video
Cedar Springs student’s study habits lay foundation …
Video
Charitable Union making and mending for community …
Video
ABC 4
ABC
Jordan
Maranda
Guides
Jobs
Work For Us
Job Connect
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Newsletters
School Closing Emails & WOOD TV Apps
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Best Reviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
Virtual Home Show
Search
Please enter a search term.
Health
How does environment affect generational health?
Top Health Headlines