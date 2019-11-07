Grand Rapids Sled Wings team and opponents from Russia have exciting day together at Craig’s Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Craig’s Cruisers had the privilege of hosting the Grand Rapids Sled Wings team along with their opponents from Russia and Minnesota to have a day of fun! The guests we’re visiting West Michigan for a tournament so the Sled Wings team took them to various locations to show them West Michigan hot spots! Players enjoyed everything Craig’s Cruisers has to offer including the delicious pizza and pasta buffet, go-karts, laser tag, and more!

The players had an opportunity to socialize and get to know one another off the ice through this experience, as well as learn about each other’s culture. It was beautiful to see kids from different parts of the world come together and just have a good time together.