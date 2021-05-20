South Christian alum Ben Cook shoots even par (72) in first round of PGA Championship

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In his third-straight appearance in the PGA Championship, Caledonia native and South Christian alum Ben Cook has put himself in position to make the cut after a solid first round that saw him finish even par (72) in a tie for 31st place and five strokes off the lead.

It wasn’t all smooth for Cook on Thursday. After a birdie on his 2nd hole of the day to move to red numbers, Cook finished his first nine of play +3. That’s when the Sailor turned it around. Cook carded four birdies to go with one bogey on his 2nd nine to get back to even par for the day.

In his previous two appearances in the PGA Championship, Cook failed to make the cut. After Thursday’s round, however, he is in great shape to do it this year if he can fire another solid round on Friday.

Cook was part of the afternoon group on Thursday and will tee off his second round at 9:12 a.m. Friday.

Cook’s performance has him leading the group of 20 PGA Pro’s that qualified to play in the Championship.

Corey Conners (-5) holds the solo lead heading into round two.