South Christian alum Ben Cook (+5) makes the cut at the PGA Championship

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In his third appearance at the PGA Championship, PGA Professional Ben Cook (+5) has made the cut.

Cook’s second round 77 was just good enough to keep him above the cut line at the Kiawah Island Ocean Course.

Cook fought through a tough stretch on his back nine Friday that saw him go from even par to five over par. Pars on holes 17 and 18 kept him in it and after players in the afternoon groupings continued to fall it became clear that Cook was going to make the cut.

The South Christian alum will head into Saturday’s round 10 strokes off the lead which is held by Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen (-5). Cook will tee off at 8:40 a.m. Saturday for round 3 and will be paired with Webb Simpson.

Cook is the Director of Instruction at Yankee Springs Golf Course.