Project 1 by ArtPrize Downtown Celebration

Photo Galleries
Posted: / Updated:
The Oracle of the Soulmates Heather Hart

People climb on The Oracle of the Soulmates by Heather Hart in Rosa Parks Circle before the opening of Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Project 1 by ArtPrize opening day

An event at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids marks the opening of Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Project 1 by ArtPrize opening day

An event at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids marks the opening of Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Project 1 by ArtPrize opening day

An event at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids marks the opening of Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Project 1 by ArtPrize opening day

An event at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids marks the opening of Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Project 1 by ArtPrize opening day

An event at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids marks the opening of Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Project 1 by ArtPrize opening day Mayor Rosalynn Bliss

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss speaks at an event at Rosa Parks Circle to mark the opening of Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Project 1 by ArtPrize opening day Jori Bennett

ArtPrize Executive Director Jori Bennett speaks at an event at Rosa Parks Circle to mark the opening of Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Project 1 by ArtPrize opening day

An event at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids marks the opening of Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Amanda Browder

Amanda Browder greets the crowd at an event at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids marks the opening of Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Olalekan Jeyifous

Olalekan Jeyifous on the stage at an event at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids marks the opening of Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Heather Hart

Heather Hart on the stage at an event at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids marks the opening of Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Rafael Lozano-Hemmer

Rafael Lozano-Hemmer on the stage at an event at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids marks the opening of Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Tedd Lott Paul Amenta

Tedd Lott and Paul Amenta on the stage at an event at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids marks the opening of Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Project 1 by ArtPrize opening day

The ribbon is cut for Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

The Oracle of the Soulmates Heather Hart

The Grand Rapids Ballet performs on The Oracle of Soulmates by Heather Hart during an event to open Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

The Oracle of the Soulmates Heather Hart

The Grand Rapids Ballet performs on The Oracle of Soulmates by Heather Hart during an event to open Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

The Oracle of the Soulmates Heather Hart

The Grand Rapids Ballet performs on The Oracle of Soulmates by Heather Hart during an event to open Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Project 1 by ArtPrize opening day

People watch dancers during an event to open Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Project 1 by ArtPrize opening day

The Grand Rapids Ballet performs on The Oracle of Soulmates by Heather Hart during an event to open Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Project 1 BANDALOOP

Performers from BANDALOOP rappel down a downtown Grand Rapids high-rise to open Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Project 1 BANDALOOP

Performers from BANDALOOP rappel down a downtown Grand Rapids high-rise to open Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Project 1 BANDALOOP

Performers from BANDALOOP rappel down a downtown Grand Rapids high-rise to open Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Project 1 BANDALOOP

Performers from BANDALOOP rappel down a downtown Grand Rapids high-rise to open Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Project 1 BANDALOOP

Performers from BANDALOOP rappel down a downtown Grand Rapids high-rise to open Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Project 1 BANDALOOP

Performers from BANDALOOP rappel down a downtown Grand Rapids high-rise to open Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Project 1 BANDALOOP

Performers from BANDALOOP rappel down a downtown Grand Rapids high-rise to open Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Project 1 BANDALOOP

Performers from BANDALOOP rappel down a downtown Grand Rapids high-rise to open Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Project 1 BANDALOOP

Performers from BANDALOOP rappel down a downtown Grand Rapids high-rise to open Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Project 1 BANDALOOP

Performers from BANDALOOP rappel down a downtown Grand Rapids high-rise to open Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Project 1 BANDALOOP

Performers from BANDALOOP rappel down a downtown Grand Rapids high-rise to open Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Project 1 BANDALOOP

Performers from BANDALOOP rappel down a downtown Grand Rapids high-rise to open Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Project 1 BANDALOOP

Performers from BANDALOOP rappel down a downtown Grand Rapids high-rise to open Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Project 1 by ArtPrize opening day

People gather in downtown Grand Rapids for performances to open Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Kaleidoscopic Amanda Browder

Kaleidoscopic by Amanda Browder on display for Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Kaleidoscopic Amanda Browder

Kaleidoscopic by Amanda Browder on display for Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

Kaleidoscopic Amanda Browder

Kaleidoscopic by Amanda Browder on display for Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

The Boom and the Bust Olalekan Jeyifous

The Boom and the Bust by Olalekan Jeyifous on display in Grand Rapids during Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 - Sept. 7, 2019)

The Oracle of the Soulmates Heather Hart
Project 1 by ArtPrize opening day
Project 1 by ArtPrize opening day
Project 1 by ArtPrize opening day
Project 1 by ArtPrize opening day
Project 1 by ArtPrize opening day
Project 1 by ArtPrize opening day Mayor Rosalynn Bliss
Project 1 by ArtPrize opening day Jori Bennett
Project 1 by ArtPrize opening day
Amanda Browder
Olalekan Jeyifous
Heather Hart
Rafael Lozano-Hemmer
Tedd Lott Paul Amenta
Project 1 by ArtPrize opening day
The Oracle of the Soulmates Heather Hart
The Oracle of the Soulmates Heather Hart
The Oracle of the Soulmates Heather Hart
Project 1 by ArtPrize opening day
Project 1 by ArtPrize opening day
Project 1 BANDALOOP
Project 1 BANDALOOP
Project 1 BANDALOOP
Project 1 BANDALOOP
Project 1 BANDALOOP
Project 1 BANDALOOP
Project 1 BANDALOOP
Project 1 BANDALOOP
Project 1 BANDALOOP
Project 1 BANDALOOP
Project 1 BANDALOOP
Project 1 BANDALOOP
Project 1 BANDALOOP
Project 1 by ArtPrize opening day
Kaleidoscopic Amanda Browder
Kaleidoscopic Amanda Browder
Kaleidoscopic Amanda Browder
The Boom and the Bust Olalekan Jeyifous

Share this story