PHOTOS: The dogs of WOOD TV8 staffers

To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Anchor Marlee Ginter's dogs Emma and Romeo. Emma is a Schnorkie. Ginter got her during a difficult time, so she named her Emma. The Teutonic meaning of Emma is “Healer of the World.” Romeo is a Shiba Inu mix. He was found on Valentine's Day, so the shelter named him Romeo.