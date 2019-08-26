PHOTOS: The dogs of WOOD TV8 staffers

WOODTV.com
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Photojournalist Justin Wynn's dogs, Marvin and Charlie.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Assignment Manager Amy Brodrick's dog, Riley, who is a mix of Staffordshire Terrier and labrador retriever.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Producer Kyle McIlmurray's dog, Butters.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Reporter Joe LaFurgey's dog, Kauai. The LaFurgey family named her after one of the Hawaiian Islands after they took a vacation there and fell in love with the place. Kauai is a golden retriever who loves the water.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is Graphic Designer Joshua Miller's dog, Kiran.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Director of Operations Kevin Ferrara's dogs, Lucy and Monty.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Sports Director Jack Doles' dog, Bojo.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Production Photographer Donny Miller's dog, Hanz.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Executive Producer Spencer Wheelock's dog, Bo. The dog is named after legendary University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Media Coordinator David Limbaugh's dog, Sadie.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Lead Director Francisco Lopez's dog, Ollie. The dog used to be named Ramsey, but it was changed when Lopez adopted her.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Reporter Barton Deiters' daughter, Sophie cuddling with their dogs, Trixie and Howard.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Anchor Marlee Ginter's dogs Emma and Romeo. Emma is a Schnorkie. Ginter got her during a difficult time, so she named her Emma. The Teutonic meaning of Emma is “Healer of the World.” Romeo is a Shiba Inu mix. He was found on Valentine's Day, so the shelter named him Romeo.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Anchor Susan Shaw's dog, Charlie.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Executive Producer Lucas Stier's dog, Manitou, pictured near the Manitou Islands that she is named after.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Meteorologist Ellen Bacca's dog, Georgie Girl, who is described to have a low IQ, but high cuddle potential.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Meteorologist Matt Kirkwood's dog, Ellie. The Kirkwood family got the dog during a stage when the kids named everything Ellie, including most of their stuffed animals and fish.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Reporter Katherine Ducharme's dog, Bella.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Meteorologist Emily Schuitema's dogs, Franklin and Minnie.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Production Assistant Mike Gembala's dog, Raven.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Newsroom Office Manager Lisa Armstrong's dog, Macy.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Digital Content Producer Michael Oszust's dog, Solomon. He is named after the Old Testament’s King Solomon of Israel. He was rescued from Pet Tales Rescue.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Target 8 Investigator Ken Kolker's dogs, Cooper and Lola.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Special Projects Producer Carter Gent's dog, Chubbs.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Political Reporter Rick Albin's dog, Dixie.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Anchor Brian Sterling's dog, Hazel.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Digital Director Elizabeth Klynstra's dog, Pete.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Target 8 Investigator Susan Samples' dog, Wilson. He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas. He found his forever home with the Gavan family (Susan Samples) by way of the Humane Society Of West Michigan.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Producer Cristina Hasenohrl's dog, Taylor. She is a family dog, so Hasenohrl had to leave her behind in California. The family adopted her from the pound. The dog is named after James Taylor, Hasenohrl's mom favorite musician, who she finally saw in concert about a couple of days before Taylor was brought home.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Reporter Whitney Burney's dog, Peanut. He was named after the tan coloring of his face. His favorite activities include begging for hot dogs or lunch meat and sunbathing.
To celebrate National Dog Day, News 8 staffers shared photos of their canines. Above is a photo of Anchor Casey Jones' dog, Luna. She is 2-years-old and was rescued from the Humane Society of West Michigan.