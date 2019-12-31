2020 New Year’s celebrations around the world

WOODTV.com
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House in the midnight display during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 1, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)
Fireworks are seen exploding from the Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour and Sky Tower during the Auckland New Year's Eve celebrations on January 01, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Steve Thomson/Getty Images for ATEED)
Singapore awaits 2020 with curtain-raiser fireworks by Star Island as revellers join in the biggest countdown celebration at Marina Bay on December 31, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)
Pro-democracy supporters wave flags and shout slogans during a countdown party in Tsim Sha Tsui district on New Year's eve on January 1, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong continue their demands for an independent inquiry into police brutality, the retraction of the word "riot" to describe the rallies, and genuine universal suffrage. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
Fireworks illuminate the city's skyline during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 1, 2020 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)
Revelers celebrate as they welcome the New Year during a countdown party at a mall on January 1, 2020 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
South Koreans perform on stage to celebrate New Years at the Bosingak pavilion on January 1, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
People wait to celebrate New Years eve in Times Square on December 31, 2019 in New York City. Because of the mild weather, a larger than usual crowd of people visiting from all over the world is expected to watch the ball drop. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)