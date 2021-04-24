Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Michigan
National
Target 8
To The Point
Top Stories
Volunteers plant trees in GR to celebrate Earth Day
Top Stories
Gallery: Limb Loss Awareness 5K
Top Stories
Driver, 18, dies in Barry County crash
To The Point: Reps. Rogers and Kahle
Video
Mary Free Bed event fits around 70 patients with bikes
Video
Rally against hate held in Holland
Video
Weather
Alerts
Ask Ellen
Bill’s Blog
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Power Outages
Radar and Satellite
Watching The Skies
Weather Experience
Weather Warn Emails
Webcams
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Red Wings
NCAA Hoops
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
High School Preps
NCAA Football
Detroit Lions
NFL Draft
Tokyo Olympics
Video Game News
Top Stories
Pat Collins taking over as West Ottawa football coach
Video
Top Stories
Singer sharp, and unearned run lifts Royals over Tigers
Minor sharp as Royals roll to win over Mize, Tigers
Spurs beat Pistons to snap 5-game home skid
Newly acquired Jakub Vrana scores 4, Red Wings top Stars
WATCH
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Hotel District Series
Virtual Home Show
Contests
Community
Community Calendar
Community Conversations
Community Spotlight
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect
Work For Us
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Text Alert Replacements
News & Forecast Emails
School Closing Emails
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Search
Search
Search
Limb Loss Awareness 5K Kentwood
Photo Galleries
Posted:
Apr 24, 2021 / 08:34 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 24, 2021 / 08:39 PM EDT
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
The Limb Loss Awareness 5k in Kentwood (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)