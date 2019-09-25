Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

Photo Galleries
Posted: / Updated:
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

Susan Doles and Casey Jones at the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Van Andel Arena on Sept. 24, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame inducted six new members during a ceremony at Van Andel Arena on Sept. 24, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

Joe Warren at the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Van Andel Arena on Sept. 24, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame inducted six new members during a ceremony at Van Andel Arena on Sept. 24, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

Margo Jonker at the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Van Andel Arena on Sept. 24, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

Steve Honderd at the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Van Andel Arena on Sept. 24, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

Jack Doles at the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Van Andel Arena on Sept. 24, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

Joan Boand and friends at the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Van Andel Arena on Sept. 24, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

Susan Doles and Casey Jones at the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Van Andel Arena on Sept. 24, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame inducted six new members during a ceremony at Van Andel Arena on Sept. 24, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame inducted six new members during a ceremony at Van Andel Arena on Sept. 24, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame inducted six new members during a ceremony at Van Andel Arena on Sept. 24, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame inducted six new members during a ceremony at Van Andel Arena on Sept. 24, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame inducted six new members during a ceremony at Van Andel Arena on Sept. 24, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame inducted six new members during a ceremony at Van Andel Arena on Sept. 24, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

Jack Doles and his family at the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sept. 24, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame inducted six new members during a ceremony at Van Andel Arena on Sept. 24, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame inducted six new members during a ceremony at Van Andel Arena on Sept. 24, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame inducted six new members during a ceremony at Van Andel Arena on Sept. 24, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame inducted six new members during a ceremony at Van Andel Arena on Sept. 24, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame inducted six new members during a ceremony at Van Andel Arena on Sept. 24, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame inducted six new members during a ceremony at Van Andel Arena on Sept. 24, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame inducted six new members during a ceremony at Van Andel Arena on Sept. 24, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

Joan Boand speaks during the Sept. 24, 2019, induction ceremony for the Grand Rapiuds Sports Hall of Fame. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

Steve Honderd speaks during the Sept. 24, 2019, induction ceremony for the Grand Rapiuds Sports Hall of Fame. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

Margo Jonker speaks during the Sept. 24, 2019, induction ceremony for the Grand Rapiuds Sports Hall of Fame. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

Mike Phelps speaks during the Sept. 24, 2019, induction ceremony for the Grand Rapiuds Sports Hall of Fame. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

Joe Warren speaks during the Sept. 24, 2019, induction ceremony for the Grand Rapiuds Sports Hall of Fame. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

Jack Doles speaks during the Sept. 24, 2019, induction ceremony for the Grand Rapiuds Sports Hall of Fame. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

Jack Doles speaks during the Sept. 24, 2019, induction ceremony for the Grand Rapiuds Sports Hall of Fame. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame induction 2019

Share this story