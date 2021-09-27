Confluence in Grand Rapids

Photo Galleries
Posted: / Updated:

The Confluence Festival in Grand Rapids on Sept. 25, 2021. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Confluence Festival in Grand Rapids on Sept. 25, 2021. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Confluence Festival in Grand Rapids on Sept. 25, 2021. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Confluence Festival in Grand Rapids on Sept. 25, 2021. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Confluence Festival in Grand Rapids on Sept. 25, 2021. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Confluence Festival in Grand Rapids on Sept. 25, 2021. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Confluence Festival in Grand Rapids on Sept. 25, 2021. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Confluence Festival in Grand Rapids on Sept. 25, 2021. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Confluence Festival in Grand Rapids on Sept. 25, 2021. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Confluence Festival in Grand Rapids on Sept. 25, 2021. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Confluence Festival in Grand Rapids on Sept. 25, 2021. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Confluence Festival in Grand Rapids on Sept. 25, 2021. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Confluence Festival in Grand Rapids on Sept. 25, 2021. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Confluence Festival in Grand Rapids on Sept. 25, 2021. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Confluence Festival in Grand Rapids on Sept. 25, 2021. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Share this story