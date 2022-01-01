Amway Grand and JW Marriott New Year’s Eve Ballroom Bashes

WOODTV.com
A Dec. 31, 2021 photo shows some of the New Year's Eve revelers attending the Ballroom Bashes at the Amway Grand and JW Marriott. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
Dec. 31, 2021 photos shows one of the New Year's Eve performers for the Ballroom Bashes at the Amway Grand and JW Marriott. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
Dec. 31, 2021 photos shows New Year's Eve performers for the Ballroom Bashes at the Amway Grand and JW Marriott. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
A Dec. 31, 2021 photo taken during the Ballroom Bashes at the Amway Grand and JW Marriott.