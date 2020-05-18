American Patriot Rally in Grand Rapids

WOODTV.com
Protesters who object to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders telling people to stay home and closing many businesses rally at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids on May 18, 2020. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
Mounted deputies from the Kent County Sheriff's Department help keep an eye on a protest against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus-related executive orders at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids on May 18, 2020. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
Some people in support of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attend a rally protesting her executive orders at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids on May 18, 2020. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
Grand Rapids police keep an eye on a protest against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus-related executive orders at Rosa Parks Circle downtown on May 18, 2020. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)