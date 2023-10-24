GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Firekeepers Casino Hotel is working to power its entertainment in a brand new way.

The Battle Creek staple is partnering with Consumers Energy to serve the environment and community with the help of clean renewable energy.

“We were blessed to have Consumers Energy reach out to us to talk about their clean and renewable energy program. From a timing perspective, it couldn’t be better,” said Frank Tecumseh, CEO of Firekeepers Casino Hotel.

Firekeepers Casino Hotel has worked to preserve its energy emissions for over a decade. By partnering with Consumers Energy, its goal to create clean energy is near.

“The renewable energy program allows our customers to match their consumption with 100% clean energy from facilities right here in the state of Michigan – both wind and solar facilities,” said Eric Clinton, director of renewable products at Consumers Energy.

Firekeepers as built sustainability into its foundation from the ground up. From recycled carpet and LED lighting to conserving water at its pool entertainment complex.

The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi says coexisting with the environment is a responsibility for all.

“Sustainability, as far as a principle in our community, is very important. We were given responsibility by the creator to take care of Mother Earth,” said Jamie Stuck of the NHBP Tribal Council.

Firekeepers is among dozens of businesses participating in the clean energy program.

Consumers is working to retire its coal facilities within the next two years. Partnerships like this will help create its carbon neutral power grid by 2040, while also saving businesses money.

“You need to take a serious look at this endeavor. It’s good for your business. It will save you dollars over decades and, in addition, it’s good for the environment, which is a big aspect we should all be considering right now,” said Tecumseh.

Businesses interested in participating in the clean energy program can learn more here.

Guests at Firekeepers Casino Hotel are able to see the clean energy difference while visiting for entertainment for years to come.

Sponsored by Firekeepers Casino Hotel.