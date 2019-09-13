‘Take Me Home Tonight’ singer Eddie Money dies at 70

Entertainment

by: John Lynch

Posted: / Updated:
Eddie Money singing into microphone

Eddie Money performs in The Pavilion at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on Aug. 31, 2013 in Coconut Creek, FL (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)

Eddie Money, the prolific singer and songwriter behind the hits “Baby Hold On,” “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Shakin’” and “Take Me Home Tonight,” died Friday. He was 70 years old.

A statement provided by his family reads: “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Money recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 

 