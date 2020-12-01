Singer from Ada removed from ‘The Voice’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan singer has been dismissed from NBC’s “The Voice.”

Ryan Gallagher, of Ada, was abruptly removed from the show Monday. “Entertainment Tonight” reports it is because he didn’t follow coronavirus mitigation protocols established by the program.

Gallagher’s mother had previously been hospitalized with COVID-19, but he posted online Monday night that everyone in his family was fine.

“(Family illness) was not the cause of what happened tonight on ‘The Voice,'” he said in a video message. “I didn’t drop out of the show. Details are still to come. I’ll keep you posted.”