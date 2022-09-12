UNDATED (WOOD) — Having played Dr. Marlena Evans on “Days of Our Lives” for more than 40 years, Deidre Hall is one of the most recognized faces in daytime TV history.

“Days of Our Lives” moved out of its on-air slot and exclusively onto Peacock Monday.

Hall said even though it will be on a different platform, it will still be the same show fans have known and loved for 57 years.

She said she is grateful for loyal fans who have followed the characters of Salem through their lives and hopes they will continue to be part of their adventures.

You can go to PeacockTV.com to create a paid account to continue watching “Days of Our Lives.” Questions about the change can be directed to the program’s customer care hotline at 855.597.1827.