NBC’s thriller ‘The Endgame’ sets up cat and mouse game

(NBC) — NBC has an all-new Monday lineup, “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” premieres at 8 p.m. followed by the premiere of the thriller heavily teased during the Winter Olympics: “The Endgame.”

“The Endgame” starts as a series of bank heists in New York City that escalates into a larger scheme headed by series star Morena Baccarin.

“I have good motivations,” said Baccarin about her character on the show. “I have a good reason to be doing what I’m doing. I may be not going about it in the most legal way.”

Baccarin plays Elena Fedorova an international arms dealer behind the robberies.

Ryan Michelle Bathe plays FBI agent Val Turner who’s trying to unravel Federova’s plans.

“She really gets something out of the thrill of the chase, and she’s finally matched against someone who was challenging every part of her,” said Bathe.

Setting up a cat and mouse game where lines between the two women start to blur.

“They’re obviously on very different sides of the law,” said Baccarin. “But they are strong women, very motivated by keeping the truth alive.”

And when that truth is not so obvious the fun begins for Bathe and her character.

“As Val is like, ‘What is going on?’ Ryan is a little bit like, ‘What’s going on?’ Bathe remarked. “What’s gonna happen next?”

The start of a twisting journey until “The Endgame” is revealed.

In an interesting bit of NBC trivia, Bathe’s new show is starting just as her husband’s show is winding down. She’s married to Sterling K. Brown of “This Is Us.”

“The Endgame” premieres tonight at 10 p.m. right after the premiere of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” at 8 p.m.