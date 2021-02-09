Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76

FILE – In this April 4, 2019, file photo, Mary Wilson, a former member of The Supremes, is escorted after singing the national anthem before a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals in Detroit. Wilson died in Las Vegas, publicist Jay Schwartz told KABC-TV. When she died and other details weren’t immediately clear. She was 76. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LAS VEGAS (NewsNation Now) — Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died at 76 years old.

Wilson died Monday night at her home in Las Vegas and the cause was not immediately clear, said publicist Jay Schwartz.

“We are in shock,” Schwartz told NewsNation.

Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard made up the first successful configuration of The Supremes. She stayed with the group until it was officially disbanded by Motown in 1977.

The group’s first No. 1, million-selling song, “Where Did Our Love Go,” was released June 17, 1964.

American vocal trio The Supremes in London for their first time on a promotional visit arranged by EMI, 8th October 1964. From left to right, Florence Ballard, Mary Wilson and Diana Ross. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

American Motown vocal group The Supremes arriving at London Airport (now Heathrow), London, 15th March 1965. From top to bottom: Diana Ross, Florence Ballard and Mary Wilson. The group are in the UK to take part in the Tamla-Motown Revue tour. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Princess Margaret meets members of The Four Tops and The Supremes backstage at the Royal Albert Hall in London, UK, 30th November 1971. From left to right, Princess Margaret, Renaldo ‘Obie’ Benson, Mary Wilson and Abdul ‘Duke’ Fakir. (Photo by Steve Wood/Daily Express/Getty Images)

American singer Mary Wilson of R&B trio The Supremes celebrating her birthday with Lynda Laurence and Jean Terrell, UK, 13th March 1973. (Photo by Len Trievnor/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Lead singer of the Motown trio ‘The Supremes’ Diana Ross with Mary Wilson and Cindy Birdsong at the Royal Variety Performance in London. (Photo by Peter King/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Attendees including Janelle Monae, Berry Gordy, Mary Wilson, India.Arie, Stevie Wonder, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga perform onstage during Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life – An All-Star GRAMMY Salute at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on February 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD – SEPTEMBER 02: Mary Wilson performs at the Catalina Bar and Grill on September 2, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KY – MAY 07: Singer Mary Wilson attends the GREY GOOSE Lounge at the 142nd running of The Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 7, 2016 in Louisville, Kentuckyon May 7, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky on May 7, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Grey Goose)

This November 11, 2019 picture shows singer Mary Wilson, from The Supremes, arrive for the Ryan Gordy Foundation 60 Years of Motown Celebration at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. – The death of singer Mary Wilson, co-founder of the trio Supremes, has just been announced by her publicist Jay Schwartz. She died Monday night, February 8, at her home in Las Vegas. She was 76 years old. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Berry Gordy, the founder of Motown Records, released a statement on Wilson’s passing. It said, in part, “I was extremely shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of a major member of the Motown family.”

“The Supremes were always known as the ‘sweethearts of Motown,”’ Gordy said. “I was always proud of Mary. She was quite a star in her own right and over the years continued to work hard to boost the legacy of the Supremes.”

Schwartz says a celebration of Wilson’s life will take place later this year.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, that friends and fans support UNCF.org and the Humpty Dumpty Institute.