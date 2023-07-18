GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the most anticipated movies of the summer, “Barbie,” hits theaters on Thursday.

Some West Michigan theaters are offering special promotions to celebrate the movie.

NCG Cinema, which has locations in Battle Creek, Coldwater and Greenville, is offering special “beach party” concessions. Starting July 20, it will have Barbie-themed collectible cups and popcorn tubs, along with Barbie-themed kid combos.

Meanwhile, Celebration Cinema is celebrating with a Barbie popcorn box, plush heart pillow and a beach ball cup. Moviegoers can get the popcorn box and beach ball cup combo for $34, a Facebook post says.

“Life in plastic, they’re fantastic,” Celebration Cinema wrote.

Celebration Cinema’s drive-in theater in Muskegon is hosting a double feature with “Barbie” and “Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny.”

AMC Theatres is giving away a “Barbie Dream Vacation” in a sweepstakes for AMC Stubs Members. The winner will receive a hotel, flights and tickets to the World of Barbie experience, according to its website. The winner will also receive roller skates, a Barbie Dreamhouse and dolls.

On Aug. 5, the Barbie Truck will be stopping at Woodland Mall, where fans will be able to buy exclusive merch. It will be located near the Cheesecake Factory and Phoenix Theatres.

And while it’s not a movie theater, Basic Bee on Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids is hosting “Barbie Bash” on Saturday, with Barbie-themed macarons from Simply Sweet Confections, a Special Secret Barbie Drink from Chartreuse Sisters, permanent jewelry from Static Flow and special deals at the boutique.