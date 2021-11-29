Jimmy Fallon to host new NBC musical game show, ‘That’s My Jam’

(WCMH) — NBC has announced that Jimmy Fallon will host a new musical game show called “That’s My Jam” and the first episode will air tonight on NBC at 10 p.m., right after “The Voice.”

“That’s My Jam” is described as an hour-long “music and comedy variety game show” by NBC and includes several signature games “Tonight Show” fans might recognize.

“’That’s My Jam’ is taking all of our best musical games from ‘The Tonight Show’ and just take it to the next possible level,” said Fallon in an interview about the show. “I mean, big production pieces. It is giant. It’s a massive show.”

The show’s premiere will be somewhat of a “The Voice” crossover event. “Voice” Season 21 coaches Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend will be joining “The Tonight Show” host in what the network calls a “sneak episode.”

“I think the thing we’ve always done with ‘The Tonight Show’ is blended comedy and music in the right way,” he said. “Every comedian I know wants to be a rock star and a lot of the rock stars I know wanna be comedians. This lets you do both and it’s really just fun from start to finish.”

Two teams of two celebrities will compete by playing games like “Wheel of Impossible Karaoke,” “Perfect Mashup,” “Vinyl Countdown” and “Slay It, Don’t Spray It.” The celebrity winnings will be donated to charity.

“We added a charity element to the show because it’s a game show with all these celebrity friends, but you know, they, they don’t really need a prize, or they do get a golden boom box, but what’s better is that we raise awareness to their causes, and so it’s another way to give back,” he said.

After tonight’s episode, the show will join the network’s mid-season lineup on Mondays starting Jan. 3 at 9 p.m.

“The exciting thing for me, too, is to be in a primetime slot,” Fallon said. “You know, I’m used to 11:30 or 12:30 late-night, you know? So usually when people are watching, they’re really on their way to sleep. This, this way people are awake as all-new eyeballs. A whole new audience. And yeah, it’s a lot of fun and excitement.”