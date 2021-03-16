How many 2021 Oscar nominated movies have you seen?

2021 has some big-name talent leading the field of movies chosen for the 93rd Academy Awards, but for the first time in 9 years the movies of the MCU, DC universe, and the galaxy, far far away won't be mentioned as a nominee during the main awards show airing on ABC on Sunday April 25th.

2012 was last time that there wasn't at least a Marvel, DC, or Star Wars movie nominated for an Oscar.

In 2013 it was "Avengers," 2014 it was "Iron Man 3," and in 2015 it was "Captain America: The Winter Solider" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" that were nomimated for Visual Effects. "Guardians" also picked up a Best Makeup and Hairstyling nomination that year.

In 2016, "The Force Awakens" (Star Wars Episode 7) was nominated for 5 Oscars including Editing, Original Score, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, and Visual Effects.

While "Suicide Squad" won Best Makeup and Hairstyling in 2017, "Rogue One" was nominated for Sound Mixing and Visual Effects, while "Doctor Strange" was nominated for Visual Effects.

In 2018 "The Last Jedi" was nominated for 4 Oscars including Visual Effects, Original Score, Sound Mixing, and Sound Editing. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" was nominated for Visual Effects.

Of course, 2019 saw "Black Panther" nominated for 7 Oscars including Best Picture, Original Song, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing. The movie picked up 3 Oscars for Best Score, Costume Design, Production Design. Also in 2019 "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story" were both nominated for Visual Effects.

In 2020, "Joker" won Best Actor and Original Score, plus 9 other nominations inlcuding Best Picture. "The Rise of Skywalker" was nominated for Original Score, Visual Effects, and Sound Editing. "Avengers: Endgame" was nominated for Visual Effects.

2021 Best Picture Nominees (8):"The Father""Judas and the Black Messiah""Mank""Minari""Nomadland""Promising Young Woman""Sound of Metal""The Trial of the Chicago 7"

This morning, "Mank" lead the most nominations with 10, ahead of "The Father", "Judas and the Black Messiah", "Minari", "Nomadland", "Sound of Metal", and "The Trial of the Chicago 7" with six nominations each.

The historic nominations for two female directors and the diversity of movies nominated this year, including a full rundown of all the categories can be read here.

*PS - I did not include non-MCU movies like Logan, X-Men, and Into the Spider-Verse that were also nominated for Oscars during this time