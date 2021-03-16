How many 2021 Oscar nominated movies have you seen?

Where you can watch 2021 Oscar nominees in West Michigan

by: Aaron Lafferty, Sr.

THE OSCARS¨ – Key Art. (ABC) Artwork by Michelle Robinson.

2020 was a weird year. It was an especially challenging year for movie studios, movie theaters, and distributors. Some of the movies nominated for Oscars played in theaters, many went to streaming services only.

This year we have eight Best Picture nominees, but its likely you haven’t seen them all:
“The Father”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Mank”, “Minari”, “Nomadland”, “Promising Young Woman”, “Sound of Metal”, and “The Trial of the Chicago 7”. But its not just the Best Picture nominees you might want to watch before the big night on April 25th.

So if your like me and need to catch up – I have compiled a list of where you can watch most of the nominees in West Michigan (in order of most nominations to least nominations):

Mank” (10 nominations) – Netflix

The Father” (6 nominations) – in theaters, limited release

Judas and the Black Messiah” (6 nominations) – in theaters, limited release

Minari” (6 nominations) – in theaters, limited release

Nomadland” (6 nominations) – in theaters, limited release

Sound of Metal” (6 nominations) – Amazon Prime (included)

The Trial of the Chicago 7” (6 nominations) – Netflix

Promising Young Woman” (5 nominations) – Amazon Prime (extra)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (5 nominations) – Netflix

News of the World” (4 nominations) – in theaters, limited release

One Night in Miami” (3 nominations) – Amazon Prime (included)

Soul” (3 nominations) – Disney Plus

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm…” (2 nominations) – Amazon Prime (included)

Hillbilly Elegy” (2 nominations) – Netflix

Emma” (2 nominations) – HBO/HBOMax

Mulan” (2 nominations) – Disney Plus, Amazon Prime (extra)

Pinocchio” (2 nominations) – home video March 2020

Another Round” (2 nominations) – Amazon Prime (extra)

Tenet” (2 nominations) – home video, various streaming

The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (1 nomination) – Hulu

Pieces of a Woman” (1 nomination) – Netflix

Da 5 Bloods” (1 nomination) – Netflix

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” (1 nomination) – Netflix

The Life Ahead” (1 nomination) – Netflix

Greyhound” (1 nomination) – AppleTV+

Love and Monsters” (1 nomination) – Amazon Prime (extra)

The Midnight Sky” (1 nomination) – Netflix

The One and Only Ivan” (1 nomination) – Disney Plus

The White Tiger” (1 nomination) – Netflix

Onward” (1 nomination) – Disney Plus, Amazon Prime (extra)

Over the Moon” (1 nomination) – Netflix

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” (1 nomination) – Netflix

Wolfwalkers” (1 nomination) – AppleTV+

*does not currently include Documentary Films, Short Films, and movies only nominated for International Feature

