GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids native best known for his voiceover talent will guest star on “Young Rock.”

The show is about the life of Dwayne Johnson. Kiff VandenHeuvel plays WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who was a father figure to Johnson.

VandenHeuvel, who was a huge wrestling fan growing up, said it has been an honor to play the role.

VandenHeuvel grew up in Cutlerville, where his grandfather was a pastor at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services and also had a radio broadcast. VandenHeuvel said he played in the studio and learned to operate the recording equipment, which he said gave him a leg up in the voiceover industry.

“Young Rock” airs on NBC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. It has been renewed for a third season.

*Correction: A previous version of this article included an incorrect first name for Kiff VandenHeuvel. We regret the error, which has been fixed.