Battle Creek teen to represent MI in new NBC singing competition

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A new live show modeled after a smash hit in Europe called Eurovision Song Contest is coming to NBC.

American Song Contest will feature artists from each state and territory in the U.S. competing against each other. Michigan’s contestant is a teenager from Battle Creek.

“I’m so nervous but I’m also really, really excited. This is a huge opportunity for me,” Ada LeAnn said.

It’s the opportunity of a lifetime for the 16-year-old musician from Battle Creek’s Lakeview High School.

She started out writing poetry in middle school and eventually set those words to music.

“I morphed into indie pop, bedroom pop-style music and this has been what I’m really passionate about, my songwriting,” LeAnn said.

LeAnn was discovered by NBC producers through an outline database of musicians called ReverbNation and will be the only minor competing on the show.

“I want you guys to know that this is nerve-wracking for me but I’m so willing to do it, and I love you guys so much,” she said.

You might be wondering how a 16-year-old can write songs with titles like “cheap wine” and “adore you.”

“I like to think I’m really good at being able to see through the eyes of other people. And a lot of the time I will write about other people’s experiences which has been really exciting for me,” she said.

The live show premiers March 21.

LeAnn urges people to follow her on social media and says she’ll be releasing some teasers of the song she’ll preform on the show on TikTok soon.

“Vote Michigan, vote for me and I promise I’m going to do my best to represent you guys…Let’s do this together, I don’t want to do this by myself,” she said.