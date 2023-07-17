GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the year’s most anticipated movies is set to hit theaters this week and it likely won’t be what you expect based on the name alone.

“Barbie” will have its worldwide release Friday and will center around Margot Robie playing the titular character alongside several other “Barbies” played by Issa Rae, Dua Lipa and Kate Mckinnon. Ryan Gosling stars as Barbie’s No. 1 companion, Ken.

The movie has gotten an incredible amount of press and excitement has been building since the cast was first announced in 2019. But while the movie is based on the children’s toy, it is set to be geared toward an older audience.

Ayalla Ruvio, an associate professor of marketing at Michigan State University, has been keeping a close eye on the promotion of the movie. She noted this movie will serve as the latest chapter in the brand’s storied history.

“It’s not a kid movie, it’s an adult movie,” Ruvio said. “Definitely generated a lot more interest in the brand than if it was just another random kid movie. So, now all of us out there are waiting to see what it’s going to be with a new Barbie and how that will look like and how we can relate to it.”

Over the 64 years since Barbie was first introduced to the public eye, Ruvio said that the brand has undergone tremendous changes, from being a doll that promoted an “idealistic view of women” to one today that feels more real with the addition of dolls that resemble the consumers looking to purchase them.

“There is a synergic relationship between brands and cultural changes,” Ruvio said. “On one hand, brands reflect cultural changes. On the other hand, they help fuel and cement them in the mind of consumers. In the case of Barbie, the traditional perception of a woman has transformed to reflect a different image of a strong, smart, independent woman that resonates with how women are perceived in our culture today. And generations of girls embrace this image as they grow up.”

“The movie focuses more on making Barbie more realistic and more approachable to individuals,” she said. “It takes Barbie another step away from the stereotypic view of the dolls that I grew up with.”

Ruvio credits Barbie’s ability to stay relevant with the times as its biggest strength. With so many different age groups having such strong connections to the brand, there became a need to diversify the Barbie merchandise.

There are still dolls of all different likenesses, movies and now new items that will garner appeal for different groups like T-shirts, handbags and other accessories.

“If you’re a 30-year-old woman, or 40 or 60 — it doesn’t matter — you will probably not play with Barbies … but you may wear a Barbie T-shirt or may have a Barbie backpack just to identify and support the brand that was a part of your childhood,” Ruvio said. “It’s a very smart business move in terms of maintaining relevance across generations.”

While many generations will be targeted by the movie campaign, there is one in particular that Ruvio said is likely to be the main focus: Gen Z. She said that they are longing for the chance to feel like a kid again.

“Gen Z, more than any other generation before, are the most nostalgic generation of all,” she said. “They are embracing those iconic brands that have a nostalgic feel to them. I think that the Barbie brand kind of taps into this specific generation because they’re the transition generation between childhood and adulthood. They’re right there.”

While Ruvio said she’s excited to see what the movie will bring to a new generation of Barbie fans, she is hoping that the brand tries to do some of the same expansion to Ken in the future.