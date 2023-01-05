HOUSTON (AP) — The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on $1 million bond.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was released from the Harris County jail Tuesday, according to court records.

Clark was arrested Dec. 1 on a murder charge. His attorney, Letitia Quinones, has said Clark has a “valid and meritorious claim for self-defense.”

Clark’s family had unsuccessfully tried to get his bond lowered to $300,000, saying in court last month they couldn’t afford to pay anything higher.

In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, Quinones said that a “concerned citizen and family friend who believes in Patrick’s innocence posted the bond on his behalf.”

“We believe Patrick is innocent and at the appropriate time, the evidence will reveal that to be the case,” Quinones said.

Takeoff, 28, was shot in the head and back on Nov. 1 as more than 30 people were leaving a private party at a bowling center. Houston police have said the gunfire followed a disagreement over a lucrative game of dice, but that Takeoff was not involved and was an innocent bystander.

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

Clark, under conditions of his release, is under house arrest, must wear a GPS tracking device and avoid contact with anyone involved in the shooting investigation. Quinones said Clark will comply fully with the conditions of his release.

Clark is scheduled to appear in court again on March 9.