LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Emmys are ready to celebrate a quarter-century of television history — and honor the best in television (in some cases, two seasons ago).

The strike-delayed 75th Emmy Awards are airing Monday night from Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, with Anthony Anderson hosting the ceremony.

The “black-ish” star is a seasoned host and has had more time to prepare than Golden Globes host Jo Koy, whose monologue tanked a week ago.

While the Globes honor both film and television stars, the Emmys have one job: celebrate television. This year they’re planning a series of cast reunions and recreations to honor shows like “The Sopranos,” “Cheers” and “Martin.”

Here’s what you need to know about Monday’s Emmys, including how to watch and stream the red carpet and show, and who’s nominated.

WHAT TIME DO THE EMMYS START?

The show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and is being shown live on Fox, which is available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers.

WHAT IF I WANT TO STREAM THE EMMYS?

The Emmys can be streamed live through live TV streaming services that include Fox in their lineup, like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

For those without the service, the Emmys will be streaming Tuesday on Hulu.

Dozens of Emmy Awards are given out before Sunday’s telecast, and some of those will be included in a special presentation of the Creative Arts Emmys airing Saturday night on FXX. That will be available Sunday on Hulu.

SO WHO’S ALREADY WON AN EMMY?

“The Last of Us” comes in with a big head start on the grand total after winning eight at the Creative Arts Emmys, which are typically held about a week before the main ceremony. The dystopian video-game adaption won best guest actor and guest actress in a drama for memorable one-episode performances from Nick Offerman and Storm Reid. And it dominated in the technical categories, winning best visual effects and best prosthetic makeup for its fungus-faced walking dead.

IF I’M NOT IN THE U.S., HOW CAN I WATCH THE EMMYS?

The Emmys are watchable in dozens of countries. The Television Academy website has a handy list of broadcasters and in some instances, air times. You can access that at https://www.emmys.com/watch.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE EMMYS CARPET?

There are several ways to watch the Emmys red carpet.

E! kicks off its “Live from E!” coverage beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern and also has an after-party show that begins at 11 p.m.

People and Entertainment Weekly are also hosting a red carpet show that will stream on their websites and YouTube pages.

WHO’S NOMINATED FOR THE EMMYS?

As is typical at the Emmys, HBO shows dominated the nominations when they were announced way back in July. The top three nominees — “Succession” with 27, “The Last of Us” with 24, and “The White Lotus” with 23 — were all from the Emmy darling cable channel.

“The White Lotus” managed to get five nominees in the supporting actress category, including Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza.

“The Bear,” nominated in comedy categories despite being heavy on drama, won four Emmys at the Creative Arts ceremonies and is nominated for 13 overall. “Ted Lasso,” which won two, was tops among comedies, with 21 overall nominations for its final season.

For a list of nominees, click here.

___

For more on this year’s Emmy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/emmy-awards