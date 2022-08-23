GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the stars of the new “The Walking Dead” franchise spinoff says being part of it was a thrill she never expected.

Kersti Bryan plays Sandra on AMC’s “Tales of the Walking Dead.” Her co-stars include Parker Posey, Olivia Munn and Michigan native Terry Crews.

Bryan said it was intimidating to step into a long-running franchise, but it ended up being one of her favorite experiences.

Known for her roles in “Hustlers” and “Ray Donovan: The Movie,” Bryan also recently directed a 10-minute short file about the struggle of fertility.