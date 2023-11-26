GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A show that puts a twist on the classic “Nutcracker” will be at DeVos Place on Sunday.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker smashed hip-hop dance and Tchaikovsky’s classic music together. It featured a live DJ, violin and dozens of all-star dancers.

The story is similar to the original, but the setting has changed. The characters are now in New York City, surrounded by digital graffiti and city sights and sounds.

This is the 11th year of the production and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Kurtis Blow, who is known as one of the founding fathers of hip-hop, has been the emcee of the Hip Hop Nutcracker since the beginning.

“I’m so excited to be a part, 50 years later, with this monumental show, the Hip Hop Nutcracker. So we’re bringing all the joy and the spirit of love and happiness during this magical hip-hop holiday season,” Blow said.

The performance starts Sunday at 7:30 p.m. You can find tickets here.