Enter to win tickets to the GR Wine, Beer, and Food Festival

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
37°
Sign Up
Grand Rapids
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
On TV
ABC Shows
ABC Sports
eightWest
AARP Show
Syndicated
TV Schedule
Top Stories
Catch ‘The Great Halloween Fright Fight’ this Sunday
Gallery
Top Stories
This week’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ guests
Top Stories
Celebrate 100 years of Disney on Oct.15
It’s Motown Night on ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Spooktacular programming to watch this October on …
Video
Watch ‘The Wonderful World of Disney’ this Sunday
Gallery
Guides
Maranda Family Fun
Big 4 Guides
Community Calendar
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide: Oct. 20-22
Video
Top Stories
Halloween and fall-themed events in West Michigan
Gallery
Top Stories
RMHC West Michigan hosts annual ‘Red Shoe Gala’
Gallery
Photos: An evening with The Verve Pipe
Gallery
Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide: Oct. 13-15
Video
Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide: Oct.6-8
Video
Maranda
Where You Live
Beautiful U
Talk Sooner
Park Parties
Top Stories
Ottawa Area ISD offering free and low-cost preschool
Video
Top Stories
Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide: Oct. 20-22
Video
Top Stories
An innovative approach to dementia care for seniors
Video
Teaming up to make mammograms more accessible
Video
Spooky fun for the entire family at ‘Zoo Goes Boo’
Video
Step into the curious and secret world of bugs
Video
eightWest
Ask the Expert
Contests
Contests
Daily 2’s
Destination West
EatWest Deals
Live Local. Give Local.
Top Stories
Keep yourself safe from COVID and the flu this year
Video
Top Stories
A great option if you’re looking to downsize your …
Video
Top Stories
Experience a unique, fusion cuisine in Kalamazoo
Video
Navigating tax changes close to retirement
Video
Rachael chats with Murr from Impractical Jokers
Video
Celebrate Harvest Fest in Muskegon next week
Video
Contests
Daily Buzz
Encore Years by AARP
Hearing by McDonald
Legal by Thacker Sleight
Senior Living by Clark
Top Stories
6 fall DIY home projects that can’t wait
Video
Top Stories
Tips for emergency preparedness
Video
Top Stories
Try these easy, low-impact exercises to stay active
Video
Fuel your body with this healthy and delicious recipe
Video
4 expert tips for ensuring a healthy retirement
Video
Age in place with Care Resources PACE
Video
More
Contact Us
Woodtv.com
Search
Please enter a search term.
Enter to win tickets to the GR Wine, Beer, and Food Festival
Join ABC 4 on Social