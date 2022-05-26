Enter the Van Gogh Contest!

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
71°
Grand Rapids
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Patrick Lyoya
Ukraine Crisis
Coronavirus
Michigan
National
Nexstar Media Wire
Target 8 Investigates
To The Point
Automotive News
Top Stories
Homicide, robbery charges sought in metro Grand Rapids …
Top Stories
Grand Rapids will now allow fireworks on Juneteenth
Deputies: 3 cars stolen from Springfield dealership
Many W. MI highway projects to remain in place for …
Video
WATCH: Board to vote on 5 GOP gov candidates making …
Live
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Lake Michigan Beach and Boating
Lake Michigan Summer Beach Guide
Ask Ellen
Weather Experience
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Storm Team 8 weather app
Webcams
Weather Warn Emails
Top Stories
The “Almost Tornado” in Allegan County
Top Stories
Memorial Day weekend looks mostly dry and warm
Video
Allegan County tornado warning canceled
Marginal or Low Risk of a Severe Thunderstorm Today …
NOAA predicts 7th consecutive above-average hurricane …
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Football Frenzy
High School Preps
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
NCAA Hoops
The Big Game
Top Stories
Candelario’s homer in 10th lifts Tigers in win vs. …
Top Stories
GR Gold head coach Jason Terry on NBA playoffs
Video
Pistons will play a game in Paris next season
Urshela, Twins walk off Tigers
WMU, MSU pitchers are brothers turned rivals
Video
Watch
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Contests
Daily 2’s
Virtual Home Show
Grand Rapids’ Remarkable Women for 2022
Top Stories
Don’t suffer from chronic pain this summer
Video
Top Stories
Headed to the lakeshore? Stop by Dr. Rolf’s Barbeque
Video
Top Stories
Keep an eye on your skin this summer
Video
Great food & beer pairings from Founders
Video
Delicious recipe ideas for Memorial Day
Video
Create a unique & stylish home at Windermere House
Video
Community
Connecting with Community Partners
Supporting Community Organizations
Community Spotlight
Pets of the Week
Community Calendar
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Hopper and Bessy
Video
Top Stories
Motorcycle ride becomes more than just fundraiser …
Video
Top Stories
Feeding America West Michigan raising funds to move …
Video
Gifted art from local collectors, ‘transformative …
Gallery
KCAS Pets of the week: Aster and Everleigh
Gallery
UM Health-West earns 4th straight top grade for patient …
ABC 4
ABC
Jordan
Maranda
Guides
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect
Work For Us
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Newsletters
School Closing Emails & WOOD TV Apps
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Best Reviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
Virtual Home Show
Search
Please enter a search term.
Enter the Van Gogh Contest!