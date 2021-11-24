Enter the Magical Holiday Family Getaway today

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Michigan
National
Target 8 Investigates
To The Point
Top Stories
Transit center approved for old fairgrounds site in Detroit
Top Stories
On the road again: Travelers emerge in time for Thanksgiving
Top Stories
Whitmer: Vaccines the focus of combating COVID-19 surge
Video
No icon: Rittenhouse says he doesn't want to be used for your cause
Video
Ahmaud Arbery case: Jury continues deliberations
Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier, but hot spots remain
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Watching The Skies
Ask Ellen
Weather Experience
Alerts
Closings and Delays
School Closing Predictions
Power Outages
Storm Team 8 weather app
Webcams
Weather Warn Emails
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Football Frenzy
Football Frenzy Scores
NCAA Football
Detroit Lions
The Big Game
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
High School Preps
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Top Stories
Eleby’s 5 TD throws lead W. Michigan past No. Illinois
Top Stories
Herro leads Heat past Pistons with 4th-quarter rally
Grand Rapids Gold beats Motor City Cruise in home opener
Video
Harbaugh hopes changes help Michigan finally beat Ohio State
James ejected after bloodying Stewart, Lakers beat Pistons
WATCH
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Contests
Daily 2’s
Home for the Holidays: Enter for a chance to win $15,000
Nominate a Remarkable Woman
Community
Connecting with Community Partners
Supporting Community Organizations
Community Spotlight
Pet of the Week
Community Calendar
Angel Tree
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Stan and Backpack
Video
Top Stories
Annual Christmas Through Lowell event returns
Gallery
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Rellow, Takido and Kishka
Bells will be ringing: Red Kettle kicks off with increased need this year
Video
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign kicks off Friday
Video
KCAS Pets of the Week: Bella and Hank
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect
Work For Us
More
BestReviews
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Newsletters
School Closing Emails & WOOD TV Apps
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
2022 Michigan Golf Pass
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Search
Search
Search
Enter the Magical Holiday Family Getaway today