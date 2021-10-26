Enter the House of Gucci Giveaway!

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Coronavirus
Michigan
National
Target 8 Investigates
To The Point
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Police ID man shot, killed in Grand Rapids; death ruled homicide
Top Stories
Wildlife agencies to cancel Trump endangered species rules
Billionaire tax criticized as Biden pushes for budget deal
Stars stunned by ‘mismanaged set’ in fatal prop-gun shooting
Pint for a Pint: Donate blood and get a free beer
Video
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Watching The Skies
Ask Ellen
Weather Experience
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Storm Team 8 weather app
Webcams
Weather Warn Emails
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Football Frenzy
Football Frenzy Scores
Football Frenzy Play of the Week Poll
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
NCAA Football
Detroit Lions
The Big Game
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
High School Preps
Top Stories
Grand Rapids Gold ‘ready to get going’ in West Michigan
Top Stories
Human rights activists decry persecution of Uyghurs ahead of Beijing Olympics
Video
Stafford throws 3 TD passes, Rams edge Goff’s Lions
Raymond gets hat trick as Red Wings beat Blackhawks
MHSAA announces first-round playoff games
WATCH
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Virtual Home Show
Contests
Community
Connecting with Community Partners
Supporting Community Organizations
Community Spotlight
Pet of the Week
Community Calendar
Angel Tree
Top Stories
Community Spotlight: Nonprofit founder gives others chance to hunt and heal, like him
Video
Top Stories
Mother hopes ‘angel’s’ legacy will be her greatest race yet
Video
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the week: Leif and Merle
Video
Anti-gravity treadmill, committed trainer buoy hope for GR Marathoner
Video
KCAS Pets of the Week: Kishka and Takido
Results are in for Frenzy Food Drive, they show West Michigan’s generosity
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect
Work For Us
More
BestReviews
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Newsletters
School Closing Emails & WOOD TV Apps
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Search
Search
Search
Enter the House of Gucci Giveaway!