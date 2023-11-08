Enter the Clint Black Sweepstakes!

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
38°
Sign Up
Grand Rapids
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
On TV
ABC Shows
ABC Sports
eightWest
AARP Show
Syndicated
TV Schedule
Top Stories
ABC to air Dolly Parton special on Nov. 7
Top Stories
Holiday programs to watch November and December on …
Top Stories
Catch ‘The Great Halloween Fright Fight’ this Sunday
Gallery
This week’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ guests
Celebrate 100 years of Disney on Oct.15
It’s Motown Night on ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Guides
Maranda Family Fun
Big 4 Guides
Community Calendar
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
List: Thanksgiving meals and buffets in West MI
Top Stories
Celebrate Veterans Day at these West MI events
Top Stories
Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide: Nov.3-5
Video
List: West MI festivals, parades and holiday events
Gallery
John Ball Zoo hosts ultimate Halloween fun
Gallery
NICU babies celebrate first Halloween at Helen DeVos
Gallery
Maranda
Where You Live
Beautiful U
Talk Sooner
Park Parties
Top Stories
Ottawa County students celebrate ‘Manufacturing Week’
Video
Top Stories
Amplifying students and educators’ voices in Kent …
Video
Top Stories
BCCF hosting free holiday movie premiere for all
Video
Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide: Nov.3-5
Video
Mosaic Film Experience inspires future storytellers
Video
GRPM’s Cultural Heritage Festival returns Saturday
Video
eightWest
Ask the Expert
Contests
Contests
Daily 2’s
Destination West
EatWest Deals
Live Local. Give Local.
Top Stories
Grandville business donating supplies for candidates
Video
Top Stories
A sneak peek at the Wine, Beer & Food Festival
Video
Top Stories
Veterans can receive a free neuropathy evaluation
Video
It’s time to sign up for classes at Montcalm CC
Video
Honor veterans this Saturday at the Veterans Day …
Video
Young the Giant performing at Sounds Like Hope Benefit …
Contests
Daily Buzz
Encore Years by AARP
Hearing by McDonald
Legal by Thacker Sleight
Senior Living by Clark
Top Stories
What is a Geriatric Physician?
Video
Top Stories
Bringing state-of-the-art health care to Lansing
Video
Top Stories
Is it time for assisted living? How to spot the signs
Video
How to find a culturally sensitive health provider
Video
October is Audiology Awareness Month
Video
Plan for retirement with these expert tips
Video
More
Contact Us
Woodtv.com
Search
Please enter a search term.
Enter the Clint Black Sweepstakes!
Join ABC 4 on Social