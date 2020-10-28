Zhang Financial discusses keeping your finances safe during this chaotic year

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Managing our money is one thing that is constantly top of mind. Keeping our finances safe during this particularly chaotic year can be even more challenging.

Zhang Financial is a fee-only wealth management firm right here in Michigan. Lynn is here with us today to tell us more about the services Zhang Financial offers to clients, and to explain and what makes them unique.

Zhang Financial

460 Ada Dr. SE, Ste 200 – Ada
616-235-5777
5931 Oakland Dr. – Portage
269-385-5888
ZhangFinancial.com

Sponsored by Zhang Financial.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon