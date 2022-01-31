Zerorez can help you keep your house healthy and clean!

eightWest

by: Jessica Jurczak

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – During the winter months, we spend a lot of time at home. Many people have become conscious of air quality and the cleanliness of their homes, trying to stay as health as possible! A clean home is a healthy home, that’s what the folks at Zerorez like to say! They say their techniques and products are lab-tested and proven to clean at the highest levels possible! Carpets, rugs, hardwood floors, tile and grout, upholstery, mattresses and more – there’s no job too big for them!

Rachael got the chance to see Zerorez in action – take a look!

Zerorez Grand Rapids

616-288-4644
ZerorezGrandRapids.com

Sponsored by Zerorez.

