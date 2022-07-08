GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Annie Paul turned her love for baking into a dream come true, being crowned the winner of the first ever Silos Baking Competition held by Chip and Joanna Gaines! She mad her summer berry bar and won $25,000 and also has her bar featured on the bakery’s summer menu. You can check out her local shop, AP Baked Goods, in Zeeland! She does wholesale baking and monthly preorder popups, with the next one happening on July 16th. AP Baked Goods only does pre-orders to eliminate waste and they also try to use as much local produce and ingredients as possible!

She joins us today with her famous Summer Berry Bars and other baked goods.

AP Baked Goods

616-914-0640

APBakedGoods@gmail.com

APBakedGoods.com