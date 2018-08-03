eightWest

You're invited to the PRISM Pride Party

Posted: Aug 03, 2018 12:03 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - This Saturday, 20 Monroe Live is having its second annual PRISM Pride Party celebrating the LGBT community. Larry, Brittany and Melissa Millionaire are with us today, to tell us what the event is all about! 

PRISM PARTY

  • Saturday, August 4
  • 20 Monroe Live
  • 8:30pm
  • Tickets: $20-50
