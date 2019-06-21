You’re invited to the Bizarre Bazaar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – You’re invited to come out and explore one of the most original, creative and diverse neighborhoods in all of Grand Rapids. Eastown Bizarre Bazaar is happening tomorrow with more than 80 artists, live entertainment. Amanda and Kate are here to tell us about it.

Eastown Bizarre Bazaar features local artists, potters, sculptors, and jewelry designers in the heart of Eastown on June 22, 2019 from 9am-6pm. This event is hosted by the Eastown Community Association and the Eastown Business Association to celebrate art, entertainment, and the unique Eastown culture with local artists and craftspeople with bands performing throughout the day.

This year will be the third year for their craft beverage tent. They will be serving up some fine local craft beers, ciders and wine for your enjoyment until 7pm!

Eastown Bizarre Bazaar