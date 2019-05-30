eightWest

You're invited to South Haven's HarborFest

Posted: May 30, 2019 12:52 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - If you're looking for a fun activities that are great for the whole family South Haven has a great option for you. HarborFest is just around the corner and here today to give us a sneak preview are Kelly VanHorn, Lindsay Nitz and Kaitlyn Bloomfield.

South Haven's 76th Annual HarborFest is hosting Mermaid MegaFest 2019 on June 14-16.

They’ll celebrate maritime traditions with Dragon Boat Races on Black River and HarborFest Parade of Boats with classic vessels. The celebration also helps to educate on protecting our water wonderland with a Mermaid Gathering on South Beach Pier and a mermaid tank at the Old Harbor Village Carnival.  There’s fun for everyone with live bands at Riverfront Park on Friday and Saturday and the Water Street Faire with craft and food vendors.

