You’re invited to National Night Out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- It’s another year for National Night Out and it’s about building stronger relationships between police and the community. Roger Morgenstern from Consumers Energy along with Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne and Wyoming Chief Kimberly Koster sit down to talk about what you can expect.
The goal of National Night Out is to:
- Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness
- Generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts
- Strengthen relationships between community and police
- Demonstrate neighborhood unity in addressing crime and deterioration
During National Night Out, residents are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outdoors on porches, lawns, streets or in parks with their neighbors. Many neighborhoods throughout the city will host a variety of special events. GRPD representatives will visit the events throughout the evening.
August 6 -National Night Out Events:
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT
Tuesday, August 6 | 11AM – 2PM
Rivertown Crossings Celebration Cinema
Food, games, child finger printing, motorcycles, bike raffles and more!
SOUTH KENT NATIONAL NIGHT OUT
Kentwood Community Church
1200 60th St. SE, Kentwood
4-8 p.m.
BAXTER NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION
Joe Taylor Park, 1030 Bemis St. SE
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Activities: Music by Main Street, prevention activities, face painting, games for youth, ice cream and pizza
Contact: Marian Barrera-Young, 616.821.3740 or youngbarrera@aol.com
BERKLEY HILLS CHURCH
1670 Ball Ave. NE
6 to 8 p.m.
Activities: Eurobungy, spin art, trackless train, inflatables, pulled pork, salads, chips and drinks
Contact: Jodi Smith, 616.364.9505 or jodboom@gmail.com
CRESTON NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION
Briggs Park, 350 Knapp St. NE
6 to 8 p.m.
Activities: Free swimming until 7 p.m., historical photos for Creston Neighborhood Association’s 40th anniversary taken throughout the evening, dinner from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m., games and prevention education presentations
Contact: Kymie Spring, 616.454.7900, kspring@crestongr.com or contact@crestongr.com
EAST HILLS COUNCIL OF NEIGHBORS
Cherry Park, 725 Cherry St. SE
6 to 8 p.m.
Activities: Games for children, storytelling, yoga, popcorn
Contact: Maggi Rivera, 616.454.9097
EASTOWN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION
Sigsbee Park, 431 Benjamin Ave. SE
5 to 7 p.m.
Activities: Bike safety, fire safety, smokehouse, games for kids, food and drinks
Contact: Don Lee, 616.451.3025 or don@eastown.org
FULLER AREA NEIGHBORS
Fuller Avenue Church, 1239 Fuller Ave. SE
6 to 7:30 p.m.
Activities: Dinner at 6 p.m. and activities for all ages
Contact: Sheryl Luth, 616.241.1679
GARFIELD PARK NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION
Garfield Park, 334 Burton St. SE
5 to 8 p.m.
Activities: Field activities, storytelling, puppeteer, craft table and live performances
Contact: Fran Dalton, 616.241.2443 or fdalton@gpnagr.org
HEARTSIDE NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION
Heartside Park, 301 Ionia Ave. SW
6 to 8 p.m.
Activities: Food, games, meet your neighbors and family activities
Contact: Alysha at alysha@littlespacestudio.com or Mallory at mallory@wrinklecreative.com
HERITAGE HILL ASSOCIATION
Pleasant Park, 400 Pleasant St. SE
6 to 8 p.m.
Activities: Bounce house, bubbles, face painting, hot dogs and ice cream
Contact: Amanda Cormier, 616.459.8950 or heritage@heritagehillweb.org
JOHN BALL AREA NEIGHBORS (JBAN)
Lincoln Park Lodge, 1120 Bridge St. NW (entrance off Marion NW)
6 to 8 p.m.
Activities: Storytelling, resource tables, roaming zoo, balloon animals, food trucks (tacos and ice cream)
Contact: Monica Hall or Marie Cimochowicz, 616.456.9190
NORTHEAST CITIZEN ACTION ASSOCIATION (NECAA)
Beckwith Hills Christian Reformed Church, 2100 Chelsea Drive NE
6 to 8 p.m.
Activities: Games, face painting, music by DJ Don, sub sandwiches and ice cream
Contact: Betsy Hernandez, 616.304.7245 or ehernand@steelcase.com
OAKDALE NEIGHBORS
1480 Kalamazoo Ave. SE (between Amplify and Standard Kitchens)
Sunday, Aug. 11
12:30 to 4 p.m.
Activities: Fire truck, police cruiser, live entertainment, games, face painting, hot dogs, hamburgers and cotton candy
Contact: Pastor Kenneth Haskins, 616.248.2848 or info@oakdaleneighbors.org
OTTAWA HILLS
Grand Rapids Christian Elementary School playground, 1050 Iroquois Drive SE
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Activities: Bounce house, face painting and ice cream social
Contact: Emily VanVels, 616.885.6701 or emilyvanvels@gmail.com
ROOSEVELT PARK NEIGHBORHOOD
Clemente Park, 546 Rumsey St. SW
11 to 3 p.m.
Activities: Traveling zoo, fire truck, promotional tables, giveaways, live music, fruit cups, corn on the cob, empanada bites and freeze pops
Contact: Rocio Rodriguez or Asucena Cervantes, 616.243.2489 or rooseveltparkna1260@gmail.com
WEST GRAND NEIGHBORHOOD
Richmond Park, 1101 Richmond St. NW
5 to 7 p.m.
Activities: Food, games, activities for the entire family, vendors and door prizes
Contact: Chi Benedict, 616.451.0150 or chi@westgrand.org