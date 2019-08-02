You’re invited to National Night Out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- It’s another year for National Night Out and it’s about building stronger relationships between police and the community. Roger Morgenstern from Consumers Energy along with Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne and Wyoming Chief Kimberly Koster sit down to talk about what you can expect.

The goal of National Night Out is to:

Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness

Generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts

Strengthen relationships between community and police

Demonstrate neighborhood unity in addressing crime and deterioration

During National Night Out, residents are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outdoors on porches, lawns, streets or in parks with their neighbors. Many neighborhoods throughout the city will host a variety of special events. GRPD representatives will visit the events throughout the evening.

August 6 -National Night Out Events:

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

Tuesday, August 6 | 11AM – 2PM

Rivertown Crossings Celebration Cinema

Food, games, child finger printing, motorcycles, bike raffles and more!

SOUTH KENT NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

Kentwood Community Church

1200 60th St. SE, Kentwood

4-8 p.m.

BAXTER NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION

Joe Taylor Park, 1030 Bemis St. SE

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Activities: Music by Main Street, prevention activities, face painting, games for youth, ice cream and pizza

Contact: Marian Barrera-Young, 616.821.3740 or youngbarrera@aol.com



BERKLEY HILLS CHURCH

1670 Ball Ave. NE

6 to 8 p.m.

Activities: Eurobungy, spin art, trackless train, inflatables, pulled pork, salads, chips and drinks

Contact: Jodi Smith, 616.364.9505 or jodboom@gmail.com



CRESTON NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION

Briggs Park, 350 Knapp St. NE

6 to 8 p.m.

Activities: Free swimming until 7 p.m., historical photos for Creston Neighborhood Association’s 40th anniversary taken throughout the evening, dinner from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m., games and prevention education presentations

Contact: Kymie Spring, 616.454.7900, kspring@crestongr.com or contact@crestongr.com



EAST HILLS COUNCIL OF NEIGHBORS

Cherry Park, 725 Cherry St. SE

6 to 8 p.m.

Activities: Games for children, storytelling, yoga, popcorn

Contact: Maggi Rivera, 616.454.9097



EASTOWN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION

Sigsbee Park, 431 Benjamin Ave. SE

5 to 7 p.m.

Activities: Bike safety, fire safety, smokehouse, games for kids, food and drinks

Contact: Don Lee, 616.451.3025 or don@eastown.org



FULLER AREA NEIGHBORS

Fuller Avenue Church, 1239 Fuller Ave. SE

6 to 7:30 p.m.

Activities: Dinner at 6 p.m. and activities for all ages

Contact: Sheryl Luth, 616.241.1679



GARFIELD PARK NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION

Garfield Park, 334 Burton St. SE

5 to 8 p.m.

Activities: Field activities, storytelling, puppeteer, craft table and live performances

Contact: Fran Dalton, 616.241.2443 or fdalton@gpnagr.org



HEARTSIDE NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION

Heartside Park, 301 Ionia Ave. SW

6 to 8 p.m.

Activities: Food, games, meet your neighbors and family activities

Contact: Alysha at alysha@littlespacestudio.com or Mallory at mallory@wrinklecreative.com



HERITAGE HILL ASSOCIATION

Pleasant Park, 400 Pleasant St. SE

6 to 8 p.m.

Activities: Bounce house, bubbles, face painting, hot dogs and ice cream

Contact: Amanda Cormier, 616.459.8950 or heritage@heritagehillweb.org



JOHN BALL AREA NEIGHBORS (JBAN)

Lincoln Park Lodge, 1120 Bridge St. NW (entrance off Marion NW)

6 to 8 p.m.

Activities: Storytelling, resource tables, roaming zoo, balloon animals, food trucks (tacos and ice cream)

Contact: Monica Hall or Marie Cimochowicz, 616.456.9190



NORTHEAST CITIZEN ACTION ASSOCIATION (NECAA)

Beckwith Hills Christian Reformed Church, 2100 Chelsea Drive NE

6 to 8 p.m.

Activities: Games, face painting, music by DJ Don, sub sandwiches and ice cream

Contact: Betsy Hernandez, 616.304.7245 or ehernand@steelcase.com



OAKDALE NEIGHBORS

1480 Kalamazoo Ave. SE (between Amplify and Standard Kitchens)

Sunday, Aug. 11

12:30 to 4 p.m.

Activities: Fire truck, police cruiser, live entertainment, games, face painting, hot dogs, hamburgers and cotton candy

Contact: Pastor Kenneth Haskins, 616.248.2848 or info@oakdaleneighbors.org



OTTAWA HILLS

Grand Rapids Christian Elementary School playground, 1050 Iroquois Drive SE

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Activities: Bounce house, face painting and ice cream social

Contact: Emily VanVels, 616.885.6701 or emilyvanvels@gmail.com



ROOSEVELT PARK NEIGHBORHOOD

Clemente Park, 546 Rumsey St. SW

11 to 3 p.m.

Activities: Traveling zoo, fire truck, promotional tables, giveaways, live music, fruit cups, corn on the cob, empanada bites and freeze pops

Contact: Rocio Rodriguez or Asucena Cervantes, 616.243.2489 or rooseveltparkna1260@gmail.com



WEST GRAND NEIGHBORHOOD

Richmond Park, 1101 Richmond St. NW

5 to 7 p.m.

Activities: Food, games, activities for the entire family, vendors and door prizes

Contact: Chi Benedict, 616.451.0150 or chi@westgrand.org