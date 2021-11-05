You’re Invited: Terri DeBoer and Baker Book House hosting free ‘Author Night’ book launch event

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WOTV)- In April of this year, Terri DeBoer announced the launch of a passion project generating tons of buzz in West Michigan! The release of her first book, “Brighter Skies Ahead: Forecasting a Full Life When you Empty the Nest,” was on the horizon, along with a companion journal.

Now nearly seven months later, eager readers will finally be able to snag their physical copy of the publication and journal beginning Tuesday, Nov. 9! In celebration of this grand achievement, Terri’s inviting the community to join her for Author Night, an in-person book launch event hosted at Baker Book House in Grand Rapids.

During the two-hour occasion kicking off at 7 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 9, guests can learn more about Terri’s book during a live Q&A session and have their physical copies signed!

Author Night is free to attend, but registration is required using the official Eventbrite link.

Register here: Author Night with Terri DeBoer Tickets, Tue, Nov 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM | Eventbrite

Enjoy and congratulations, Terri!