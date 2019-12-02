You’re invited! Merry + Bright holiday shop event at the Bengtson Center

eightWest

by: eightWest staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – So what are you asking Santa for this year? Our friends at the Bengtson Center are kicking off the holiday season with something special, so treat yourself or someone else. Today we have Meredith, Alicia and Trisha in studio with us.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Your holiday season just got a little more jolly. The Bengtson Center is opening their doors early and stay a little late for their favorite holiday shoppers.

Merry + Bright Holiday Shop event

  • Dec. 7
  • open from 7am  1pm
  • Gift cards and giveaways, great time to shop for your loved ones or for yourself, appointments available all day with every single provider

Bengtson Center

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 