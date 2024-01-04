GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re seeing a hint of winter this week and the man with all the knowledge of west Michigan music has winter and summer on his agenda today. We’ve got John from Local Spins here to give us our local music roundup.

Winter Wheat – January 13 This indoor festival features 12 bands from across Michigan playing two different stages starting at 1pm and raises money for Wheatland Music Organization. Get your tickets here!

LOCAL SPINS WEDNESDAYS SERIES RESUMES – As a warm-up to Winter Wheat, Local Spins also is kicking off its winter edition of Local Spins Wednesdays at SpeakEZ Lounge next Wednesday, Jan. 10, with the Blue Water Ramblers and Josh Rose, both of whom will be playing at Winter Wheat as well.

Other concerts coming up: MANIA: The Abba Tribute hits DeVos Performance Hall on Saturday, Jan. 6 and hard rock/metal band DISTURBED plays Van Andel Arena on Jan. 22 along with Falling in Reverse and Plush.

