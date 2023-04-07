GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s Friday and we like to kick off the weekend with a look at the West Michigan music scene. There’s no one better to fill us in on what’s going on than John Sinkevics from Local Spins.

Upcoming Shows:

  • Michigan Music Video Awards – Saturday, April 8 at the Franke Center for the Arts
  • KEM & Ledisi – Saturday, April 8 at Van Andel Arena
  • Brie Stoner & Kate Pillsbury – Wednesday, April 19 at SpeakEZ Lounge
  • Morgan Wallen – Thursday, April 27 at Van Andel Arena

Album Releases by West Michigan Artists:

  • Loren Johnson – Saturday, April 8 at Midtown (Grand Rapids)
  • Matt Lenny & the Breakdown – April 22 at The Box Factory (Saint Joseph)
  • The Bootstrap Boys – April 29 at Founders Brewing (Grand Rapids)
  • New singles from Brayden Lape, Heather Bartman Band, Gunnar and the Grizzly Boys
Loren Johnson

