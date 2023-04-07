GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s Friday and we like to kick off the weekend with a look at the West Michigan music scene. There’s no one better to fill us in on what’s going on than John Sinkevics from Local Spins.
Upcoming Shows:
- Michigan Music Video Awards – Saturday, April 8 at the Franke Center for the Arts
- KEM & Ledisi – Saturday, April 8 at Van Andel Arena
- Brie Stoner & Kate Pillsbury – Wednesday, April 19 at SpeakEZ Lounge
- Morgan Wallen – Thursday, April 27 at Van Andel Arena
Album Releases by West Michigan Artists:
- Loren Johnson – Saturday, April 8 at Midtown (Grand Rapids)
- Matt Lenny & the Breakdown – April 22 at The Box Factory (Saint Joseph)
- The Bootstrap Boys – April 29 at Founders Brewing (Grand Rapids)
- New singles from Brayden Lape, Heather Bartman Band, Gunnar and the Grizzly Boys
To stay up to date with all things West Michigan music, visit LocalSpins.com!