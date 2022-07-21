GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spring is a popular time to plant but that doesn’t mean you can’t work on your lawn or landscaping in the summer! You may have questions like what’s the best thing to plant this time of year, how much should you water and where can you go to get all the stuff you need?

The one place you need to head to for answers and plants is Harder and Warner Landscapes and Boutique Gardens! Luckily, all their plants have been getting some much needed rain these past couple of weeks so you’ll want to check out what they have in stock.

>>>Take a look!

Harder and Warner Landscapes and Boutique Gardens

6464 Broadmoor SE

Caledonia

Open 7 days a week

616-698-6910

Sponsor: Harder and Warner Landscapes and Boutique Gardens