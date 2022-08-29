GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When designing a room, many people play it safe with décor by believing that every element must match. A well-balanced room, however, only needs elements that go together.

Professional Interior Designer Leslie Hart-Davidson is here to show us the difference between match and go to create a beautifully designed room. She also has a weekly series highlighting the concept of “contrast” to create a room with visual interest called “Wallcovering Wednesday” that you can watch on Facebook and Instagram!

>>>Take a look at her tips!

For more information about HDD Studios, visit DesignIsADemocracy.com.