GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to deciding where we are going to live, location is a primary factor. One other important consideration for so many of us is lifestyle! If you are at least 55 years of age and looking to move out of your forever home and want to experience a community that offers an active lifestyle, you will definitely want to check out Oaks of Rockford. As Terri recently discovered, from the beautiful pool to the pickleball court, there’s lots to do in this vibrant community!

>>>Take a look!

Oaks of Rockford

11640 Townsquare Blvd – Rockford

Model center tours by appointment only

844-602-9667

OaksOfRockford.com

Sponsored by Oaks of Rockford.