GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exodus Place is the largest transitional housing facility in Michigan for men experiencing homelessness. They’re a non-profit organized to show love and compassion to residents, staff, visitors, volunteers and people in need. Donations of any size can help them with food and shelter needs and also help them with their rising heating bills. They also would welcome small donations to help purchase items like coffee, soup products and general cooking items.

Robb from Exodus Place joins us today.

Exodus Place

616-242-9130

Support: ExodusPlace.org/Donate

ExodusPlace.org

Sponsored by Exodus Place.